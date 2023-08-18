GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomas Presley, of Goldsboro, did not initially plan on buying a scratch-off Wednesday morning but, after finding $20 in his pocket, he bought one and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was just in shock,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Presley, an assistant principal, said he had to double-check to make sure he really won.

“Sometimes I mistakenly look at the numbers wrong,” he laughed.

He bought his winning ticket from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tommys Road in Goldsboro.

“First I called my wife,” he said. “She didn’t believe it, so I took a picture of it to show her.”

Presley collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

He said he will use the prize winnings to do some home improvements and save for his daughter’s education.

