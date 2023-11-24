RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Harrington, of Willow Spring , walked into a store to grab a drink, bought a scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

“I initially only went in the store to get a Gatorade,” he said.

Harrington said he went into shock when he saw how much he won.

“My mouth just dropped wide open,” he laughed.

He said the first thing he did was call his brother to tell him what happened.

“He knew I was being serious because he could hear it in my voice,” Harrington said.

Harrington bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Cool Mart on Penny Road in Raleigh.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

“I’ve got four daughters so I’m sure they will have some ideas how I should spend it,” he said.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.