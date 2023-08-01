(WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $1.1 billion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The estimated jackpot grew by $50 million on Tuesday due to increased sales.

A winner on Tuesday could claim the jackpot as a $1.1 billion annuity or $550.2 million in cash.

The $1.1 billion jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history.

Mega Millions has gone 29 straight drawings since the last jackpot hit on April 18 in New York.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

