(WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $720 million, which is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to the NC Education Lottery.

A winner could claim the prize as a $720 million annuity or $370.5 million in cash.

For the fourth straight Mega Millions drawing, a ticket matched four of the five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000.

In Tuesday’s drawing, the ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Monroe Road in Charlotte.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.