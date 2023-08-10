MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Alan Marro, of Mebane, bought a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 prize in last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Marro bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the NC Lottery app.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,251.

