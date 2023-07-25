LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Linda Canady, of Lexington, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket Friday afternoon and won a $122,136 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Canady bought her winning ticket from Kelly’s High Rock Grocery on N.C. 8 in Lexington.

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $244,272.

Since she bought a $5 ticket, Canady received 50% of the progressive jackpot, which was $122,136.

She arrived Tuesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $87,023.