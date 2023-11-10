WKAE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Darrell Seawell, of Knightdale, did not know how much he won when he arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, and he got emotional when he heard he won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m 69 years old, and if you’ve never seen an old man cry, I cried,” Seawell said. “It’s a blessing.”

The next thing Seawell did was take out his phone and call his wife, Evelyn.

“He likes to joke around a lot, so when he first told me I said, ‘Stop playing,’” she said. “But then I heard him crying, and I knew he wasn’t joking.”

Seawell bought his winning $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from Mack’s Mart on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale.

He arrived Tuesday afternoon to claim his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

Seawell said he plans to put his winnings in the bank.

