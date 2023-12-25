Yuridia Gallegos-Echavarrieta, of Mount Airy, got a scratch-off present from her grandfather, which was a gift that became a $250,000 surprise, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I think I was in shock,” Echavarrieta said.

Echavarrieta, a high school senior who plans to start college next fall, said she won the prize just a couple of months after her 18th birthday.

“I didn’t believe I actually won,” she said. “We had to go back to the gas station to check it.”

Her grandfather bought the winning $5 Power 5s ticket from the Speedway on Rockford Street in Mount Airy.

She told her grandfather about her big win right away.

“He was like, ‘That’s awesome,’” Echavarrieta said.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $178,126.

Echavarrieta said she plans to invest her winnings.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.