RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Harrington, of Raleigh, plans to use the $200,000 prize that he won in a second-chance drawing on Wednesday to take his mother on a cruise, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was already planning to take her, but now she can have even more fun on the cruise,” he said.

Harrington won his prize in the fifth and final Carolina Jackpot Second Chance drawing. His entry was picked from more than 4.1 million entries.

“I had to read the email three times before I realized it,” Harrington said.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,500.

“I’m in disbelief still,” Harrington said. “But I’m excited.”

In addition to the cruise, Harrington said he will pay some bills with his winnings.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.