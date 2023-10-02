NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Crumel, of Middlesex, won a $2 million prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I called my whole family, all my kids,” Crumel said. “I won on numbers I picked from birthdays of my kids and grandkids.”

Crumel bought his winning $3 Power Play ticket from the Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $2 million.

Crumel had one of only two tickets in the country to win $2 million. The other came from Indiana.

“I’ve been playing Powerball ever since it came out,” Crumel said. “I kept on playing, never gave up, and my day finally came.”

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $1,425,012. Crumel said he will use his winnings to help out his family.

“I needed it, and my family needed it, too,” he said.

