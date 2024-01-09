GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For a second time, Vickie Henry, of Greensboro, won the top prize in one of the lottery’s online drawings. On Monday, she took home a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Henry previously won $150,000 in a Holiday Luck second-chance drawing in Dec. 2020.

“I realize the competition is steep, and I guess I’m just very lucky,” she said.

Henry won her prize in the Season-End Extravaganza Lucke-Rewards drawing on Wednesday.

The drawing had more than 4.2 million entries and awarded three North Carolina lottery players with a $100,000 prize.

“I usually play the second-chance drawings, but I definitely pursued this one and really focused on this particular prize,” Henry said.

She said she was shocked and surprised to win again.

“I told my husband, and he said, ‘You’re so lucky,’” Henry said. “I’m just living right.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,500.

Henry plans to share her winnings with her family, give some to her church and invest.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.