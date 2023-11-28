GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — William Coble, of Greensboro, says he’s going to buy a house after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve been saving for a while, but I can finally do it now,” he said. “I would like to buy one in the Greensboro area.”

Coble bought his winning $2 Quick Pick ticket from Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro.

“I buy tickets every couple of days because I don’t want to miss a drawing,” he said. “This time, it paid off.”

Coble matched the numbers on all five white balls in the Nov. 17 drawing to win his prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

He said his mom broke the news to him.

“I had my mom go online to look up the numbers,” Coble said. “She told me, ‘Don’t get too excited, but I think you won a million dollars.’”

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $712,501.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.