CASHIERS, N.C. (WGHP) — Kevin Dages, of Bradenton, Fla., bought a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Dages bought his winning $2 ticket from Ingles Markets on U.S. 64 East in Cashiers.

His ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the Dec. 18 drawing.

The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Dages took home $715,001.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.