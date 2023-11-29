JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryan Caves, of Willow Spring, called his wife when he realized he won $120,000 off a Cash 5 ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“She couldn’t believe it, so she drove to the store to double-check it,” he said.

Caves said he only bought the Cash 5 ticket because he was hoping to win a prize in the November Bonus Cash promotion.

“I really just got it hoping to win one of the $500 prizes,” he said.

Caves bought his winning $1 ticket from Logan’s Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks where he is the owner and bought the ticket from one of his cashiers.

His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Nov. 16 drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

“I was ecstatic,” Caves said. “Just surprised and elated.”

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $85,501.

Caves said he plans to do some home repairs and pay off part of his mortgage.

