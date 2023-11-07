DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Krystian Morrison, of Denton, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $251,758 jackpot Saturday night, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Morrison bought his winning Quick Pick ticket online.

His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Morrison claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Monday in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $179,378.

