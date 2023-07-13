Kimberly Coleman, of Waynesville, won $200,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My mom is my world … To be able to help her makes me really happy,” she said.

Coleman said she plans to share the money with her family and buy a home down the line.

“One of my dreams is to save the money to buy a house in the future where my mom could live with me,” she said. “I want a house where I can help take care of her later on.”

Coleman bought her winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Quick Pantry on Dellwood Road in Waynesville where she works.

She bought the ticket on her day off.

“It was very, very exciting,” Coleman said. “I kind of acted like a fool a little bit jumping up and down.”

Coleman said she got emotional when she shared the news of her big win with her family.

“I brought it home and showed my mom, and she started to cry,” she said. “I cried, too. It was just a whole bunch of people crying out of excitement.”

She arrived to claim her winnings Wednesday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,501.

