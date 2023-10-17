ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Christy Merritt, of Efland, won a lottery prize several years ago and, on Friday the 13th, she did it again with a $100,000 scratch-off win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My brain could just not comprehend it,” Merritt said. “It was very exciting though.”

She bought her winning $30 Black Titanium ticket from Efland Supermarket on U.S. 70 West in Efland.

She previously split a $250,000 scratch-off prize with her roommate in 2018 after buying a ticket from the same store.

“I did not believe what I was seeing,” she said. “It was certainly a shock.”

Merritt, a farmer and grandmother of four, said she wants to do something nice for her grandchildren with her latest big win.

“I have four already with another on the way, so maybe I will take them on a nice trip,” she said. “Maybe to the beach.”

Merritt arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,259.

In addition to a trip with her grandkids, she plans to pay some bills and put money away for retirement.

