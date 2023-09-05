BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Labor Day weekend Powerball drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a Brunswick County convenience store.

The lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The $1 million prize became one of two nationally in the drawing while a $3 Powerball ticket won $2 million in Minnesota.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

