Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Project 2021
Coronavirus
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Black History Month
Offbeat
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Zoo Filez
Made in NC
Project Pet
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
On Your Side
Traffic
House Call
Money Matters
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Voter Guide
Sports
Friday Football Frenzy
High School Football Scoreboard
Indy 500
Chase For The Championship
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
ACC Football
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Weather
Daily Forecast
Watch the FOX8 Weather Special ‘Protecting the Piedmont’
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 COVID Crisis Special Presentation
FOX8 Veterans Special
Podcasts
A Country Store Killing
Who Killed Officer Martin?
Hauntings in the Piedmont
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
57 Shots in 90 Seconds
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
Real Heroes
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2021
In Black and White
Small Business Spotlight
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Home Concerts
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About
Email Newsletter Signup
FOX8 news app
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
How to rescan your TV
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
EEO Reports
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Indy 500
Stefan Wilson to return to Indy 500 as 6th Andretti Autosport entry
Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87
Clock is ticking for Indy 500 ticket holders to decide if they want to attend
Video
IMS to run Indy 500 with up to 40% of track’s capacity for fans
Video
Latest video
Town of Mocksville votes to disband police department, contract with Davie County Sheriff's Office beginning July 1
Video
A small house in a Greensboro neighborhood is making a huge difference to its community
Video
Showers then partly cloudy with a high of 80
Video
Dinosaur discoveries: What is a 'Monkeydactyl' and how many T-Rexes were on the planet?
Video
Boom in legal gun sales as crime increases in cities across the country
Video
More News
Must-See Stories
Risk of severe weather in Piedmont Triad continues Wednesday as cold front heads in
Video
So long, snow days: NYC students to learn remotely instead of canceling class for severe weather
Boom in legal gun sales as crime increases in cities across America
Video
Tanger Center hoping ‘Hamilton,’ new Broadway schedule will energize Greensboro economy
Video
Greensboro man plans to buy home with $200,000 lottery prize
DMV resumes regular road tests for drivers 15-17 years old
More Must-See Stories
MOST POPULAR
Child tax credit: What you need to know about advance payments
Video
Massive party prompts calls to 911 in Guilford County
Video
Town of Mocksville votes to disband police department, contract with Davie County Sheriff’s Office beginning July 1
Video
Neighbors react to disbanding of Mocksville Police Department
Video
Weather
High Point business stops selling guns as gun permit applications surge
Video
Risk of severe weather in Piedmont Triad continues Wednesday as cold front heads in
Video
3 people taken to hospital after shooting on Cory Road in High Point; officers search area with flashlights
Video
Frustrations mount over delays at intersection of West Market, Guilford College in Greensboro
Video
2 teens, 2 juveniles arrested, accused of breaking into 16 vehicles in Greensboro