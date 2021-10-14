GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A big part of education comes from the things students do and the people that they meet.

Understanding our neighbors of other cultures often begins with exposure, and college can often be the first time that exposure happens.

“It’s just beautiful to see how many different people of different cultures there are, here on campus and just how you can still find something, like, although you are from different countries or different states, you can still find something to connect with,” Montserrat Robledo, a pre-Med student, says.

A program at UNCG is trying to maximize that kind of exposure, all through Hispanic Heritage Month.



“UNCG is recognized as being the most diverse campus in the UNC system, so ethnically, racially, it is a very, very diverse campus,” Augusto Pena, Director of Intercultural Engagement, says.

This program will run every Thursday throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.