Coronavirus

Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
73°
LIVE NOW
FOX8 Morning News
Greensboro
73°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina News
— Greensboro News
— Winston-Salem News
— High Point News
— Piedmont Triad News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime News
COVID-19
Ukraine-Russia War
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
In Black and White
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
Border Report
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
News team discovers 2nd barrel at lake where human …
Video
Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Hollywood …
Police say person found in barrel was shot, clothes …
Video
40+ animals seized from home of SC parents charged …
Weather
Today’s forecast
— Greensboro
— Winston-Salem
— High Point
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
Good News!
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2022
Roy’s Folks
Social Media Stars
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Zoo Filez
Destination Vacation
Educator of the Week
Top Stories
Greensboro Science Center welcomes new maned wolves
Gallery
Top Stories
Teens can work out for free all summer at Planet …
Top Stories
Kevin, the female emu, hangs with new friends before …
Video
JuggHeads event raises over $4,500 for the St. Baldrick’s …
Gallery
NC East Alliance helps introduce technology to local …
Video
‘Kings-in-waiting,’ Elvis tribute festival in Lexington, …
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Your North Carolina Voter Guide
U.S. Congress
N.C. General Assembly
Local Elections
Guilford County Sheriff Candidates
North Carolina Redistricting
Politics
Top Stories
Meet some of the candidates for Greensboro City Council
Video
Top Stories
7 Republicans running to beat Rep. Kathy Manning …
Video
Top Stories
Ted Budd skipped all of NC’s Republican primary debates. …
Video
Could NC’s Madison Cawthorn be reelected? Mounting …
Video
Guilford County broke election law by promoting school …
Video
Rep. Madison Cawthorn addresses recent citation for …
Video
Investigations
John Richardson: Serial Murder Suspect
Kermit’s Hot Dog House shooting
Davidson County Plane Crash
Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
Pine Ridge Nursing Home
Project Thunderbird
SERIES: On Your Side
SERIES: True Crime NC
SERIES: Caitlin Can’t Remember
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Pine Ridge corrects deficiencies found after DHHS …
Video
Top Stories
Serial murder: Greensboro man charged in 3 killings …
Video
Police investigating man connected to multiple homicides …
Video
Suspect charged with murder after ‘disorder’ on Terrell …
2nd suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Yanceyville …
Video
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
College Basketball
NASCAR
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
China 2022
Top Stories
US now considers Brittney Griner wrongfully detained …
Top Stories
Chase Elliott breaks 26-race winless streak
Top Stories
Jackie Robinson All-Star game bat sells for record …
Rockies legend ejected from Isotopes game
Mr. Irrelevant: Getting picked last in the NFL Draft …
Have some old baseball cards? Here’s what to know …
Community
Community Calendar
Senior Sendoff
FOX8 Community Baby Shower
Jobs
Pet of the Week
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
FOX8 Foodie
Forever Family
Small Business Spotlight
Project Pet
Community Foundation
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Love CDC is dedicated to serving anyone it can, with …
Video
Specialized signs to help folks with disabilities …
Video
Move over Hollywood. Tatum wants to be the star of …
How to choose the right pet for your family
Video
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Coronavirus
Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID rules
Top Coronavirus Headlines
10 symptoms of a COVID long-hauler
‘By no means is it over’: Dr. Fauci gives update …
Guilford Co. Sheriff Danny Rogers has COVID
Moderna asks US to authorize vaccine for children
Fauci walks back comment U.S. is ‘out of pandemic …
COVID-19 antiviral pill to become more available
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
More Coronavirus
About 6 in 10 in US show signs of having had COVID: …
Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Teachers accused of submitting fake vaccine cards
CDC: COVID 3rd-highest cause of death in 2021
Mask mandates return to US college campuses
Airlines allowing back passengers banned over masking
Should you still mask on planes? Here’s how to decide
House Calls
Addressing mental health concerns in children
What’s so important about healthy blood pressure?
Signs of alcohol abuse and what to do
What is autism & where can you find support in NC?
Discussing causes and solutions for infertility
Fighting Spring allergies on House Call
When should you see a doctor about back pain?
Talking braces on this week’s House Call
View All House Calls
News
News team finds 2nd barrel at lake where body found
Dave Chappelle attacked on stage while performing
Person found in barrel was shot: police
Animals seized from parents charged in teen’s death
Dolly Parton, Eminem among Rock Hall’s newest inductees
Coyote mauls 2-year-old on front porch
View All News
North Carolina News
Love CDC is dedicated to serving anyone it can
What do North Carolina moms want for Mother’s Day?
Reminding drivers to follow ‘Move Over Law’
Greensboro crash closes Industrial Avenue
1 hospitalized after moped hit by car in WS: police
Triad rallies held over Roe v. Wade draft leak
View All North Carolina News
Virginia News
Tattoo shop giving free ‘mayo-themed’ tattoos
Mother of pregnant woman shot speaks out
Another Jane Doe sues Liberty University
‘Survivor’ fan favorite Ralph Kiser dies at 56
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts closing store, trucks
Sign: ‘Do not buy that house before talking to me’
View All Virginia News
South Carolina News
Animals seized from parents charged in teen’s death
17-year-old killed in head-on crash on in SC
Officials warn of dangerous new synthetic opioid
Woman charged with harming a child at SC daycare
Caleb Kennedy denied bond pending psychiatric eval.
Former SC deputy charged with stalking
View All South Carolina News
Washington DC Bureau
Biden visits missile manufacturer that’s sending …
Sacramento ‘would love to be a clean energy hub’
Rep. Nancy Pelosi visits Ukraine, vows US support
‘Win for justice’ NAACP sides with WH on menthol …
New Disinformation Governance Board sparks controversy
US cautious of nuclear threat as war wages on between …
Biden considers student loan forgiveness – with limit
Biden asks Congress to pass $33B Ukraine aid package
Could the U.S. be facing another recession?
US Marine returns home after prisoner swap
View All Washington DC Bureau
Latest videos
Triad Go Far 5K happening in High Point
Love CDC meets the community’s needs
1 person hurt in moped crash in Winston-Salem
Chance of rain but highs in the mid-80s
Rallies held in Piedmont Triad in response to Roe …
Rainy Wednesday; high of 85
More Videos
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
MOST POPULAR
28-year-old GSO woman dies after October hit-and-run
Dave Chappelle attacked on stage while performing
Lawsuit in the works after Satan Club denied
1 hospitalized after moped hit by car in WS: police
Mebane cowgirls celebrate community, culture
Woman found as ‘Baby Doe’ in GSO graduates college
Reminding drivers to follow ‘Move Over Law’
Gov. Cooper could veto abortion changes in NC
Animals seized from parents charged in teen’s death
Clerk dragged through aisle during WS robbery
Must-See Stories
Dave Chappelle attacked on stage while performing
Dolly Parton, Eminem among Rock Hall’s newest inductees
What do North Carolina moms want for Mother’s Day?
‘Cult mom’ may face death penalty for kids’ deaths
Reminding drivers to follow ‘Move Over Law’
See FOX8's Top Stories