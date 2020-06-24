Winston-Salem mayor waiting on Gov. Cooper announcement before deciding on City face mask mandate

UPDATE: The Mayor’s office now says it is awaiting Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement at 3 p.m. today (Wednesday) before deciding whether or not to mandate face mask wearing in the City.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wearing a face mask is now required in the City of Winston-Salem, according to Mayor Allen Joines. The mandate begins 5 p.m. Friday.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan also issued an emergency proclamation requiring face coverings to be worn anytime a person will be in contact with other people in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain proper social distancing.