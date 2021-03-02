What health conditions make me eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in group 4?

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper, along with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, announced that group 4 vaccinations will begin on March 24.
But what health conditions qualify someone for the group 4 vaccinations?
The NCDHHS released the following list of high-risk health conditions so you can know if you’re eligible for the vaccine.
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dementia or other neurologic condition
- Diabetes type 1 or 2
- Down Syndrome
- A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
- Liver disease, including hepatitis
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Overweight or obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
“North Carolina will move to Group 4 on March 24, beginning with people with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated,” the NCDHHS said. “North Carolina plans to move to other essential workers and other people in close group living settings after that. Some vaccine providers may not be ready to open to Group 4 on this date if they are still experiencing high demand for vaccines in Groups 1 through 3.”