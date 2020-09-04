Trindale Elementary School officials dealing with confirmed case of coronavirus

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Trindale Elementary School officials are dealing with a COVID case at the school, according to a statement released by Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey

The full statement is provided below:

“The Randolph County School System (RCSS) dealt with a COVID case involving exposure of individuals at Trindale Elementary School on 9/4/20. Please know that the school system worked closely on this case with Randolph County Public Health. All individuals who were exposed to the positive COVID case at the school are not permitted on RCSS campuses for 14 days and will participate in school remotely instead. Any person who has been exposed has already been notified of this exposure and told not to come to school, or will be contacted by the leaders of Randolph County Public Health through their contact tracing process. Also, a telephone message was sent to the homes of all students at the school to make parents aware of this case. In addition, all staff members at the school were notified about the case through an email. Our school system has followed all of the directives of Randolph County Public Health to ensure the safety of all students and staff members on the school’s campus.”