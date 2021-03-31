Three counties in Triad now giving COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 16 and older

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three counties in the Triad are now giving the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 16 and older. Public health directors told FOX8 they’re starting to see appointments slow down.

“We know that next week, everybody in North Carolina is going to be eligible for the vaccine, but we do know that we have to use our own unique situation in every county to make these decisions moving forward,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Public Health Director.

The decision was made after discussions with healthcare providers and local pharmacies also giving the vaccine in Guilford County, which has taken some of the strain off of mass vaccination sites in the Triad, contributing to more availability.

“We do have…a variety of providers that are doing vaccinations. The appointments are still going to be based on what allocation we have,” Dr. Vann stated.

Dr. Vann projects the current slowdown will speed back up now that everybody can get a shot.

She asks everyone to have patience if there’s limited appointments over the next couple of weeks.

If there’s still a decrease in appointments then there could be a cause for concern.

“Once we’re going to get through all these different strategies, eliminate barriers, be in the community, and we’re going to see those numbers slowing down depending where we are with community vaccination then that’s when I think I’m going to be a little bit more concerned about it,” Dr. Vann said.

Dr. Vann also mentioned once group 5 appointments start slowing down, the next part of her plan is to bring the vaccine into communities and focus on outreach.

We should be hearing more about the mobile clinics in the coming days.