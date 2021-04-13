Thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments in Piedmont rescheduled

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of Johnson & Johnson appointments have been canceled throughout the Triad as state and local health officials put the vaccine on pause.

Billy Ayers was excited to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until he found out his appointment like many others, would be canceled.

“First of all, it’s weird because it’s been out what six weeks now? We haven’t heard any big things happening with it,” Ayers, who was supposed to get his J&J shot in Rockingham county, told FOX8.

As soon as he heard the CDC and FDA paused giving the shot and the reason why, it freaked him out.

“It would scare me with any vaccine. The virus itself scares me. I’m on blood thinners because I’ve had three strokes. That’s why I decided to get the vaccine because I don’t need anything else at my age,” Ayers stated.

Even with the nationwide Johnson & Johnson pause, Ayers still has faith in the COVID-19 vaccine and is now planning to get his first Pfizer shot this week.

“I’m thinking about my kids and my grandkids. That’s the main reason why I’m getting the vaccine: to protect them and myself,” Ayers explained.

Health officials say this pause will last as long as the CDC and FDA deem it necessary.

The FEMA site in Greensboro, Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health, Guilford County Health Department, Forsyth County Health Department, Rockingham County Health Department and Alamance County Health Department have stopped giving the one-dose shot.