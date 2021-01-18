Teacher uses stimulus money to help feed students’ families

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

HERSHEY, Pa. — A teacher in Pennsylvania used his stimulus money to help his students’ families, WPMT reports.

Matthew Pierce, a teacher at Milton Hershey School, knew how he wanted to spend his stimulus money when he saw the need to support his students’ families.

He decided he was going to use the money to try and solve one day’s worth of problems.

Pierce said he used his stimulus money to gives meals to families. He bought multiple Uber Eats gift cards.

“Whatever situation that they begin with is not the situation that they have to end in. And along the way, you can do good things for other people,” Pierce said.

He said that setting a good example for kids is important.