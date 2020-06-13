Surge of COVID-19 cases pauses reopening across US

Coronavirus has now killed more than 114,000 people in the United States.

And the CDC is projecting that there will now be 130,000 deaths by the 4th of July.

At least 19 states are now seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

“Maybe we need to intensify our capabilities to identify, isolate and contact trace. We don’t want it to get out of hand again,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The CDC is now issuing a new warning. They are saying that time spent with others greatly increases the risk of catching the virus.

“The greater the number of people involved in the interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread,” said Dr. Jay Butler, CDC’s Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases.

Arkansas is now activating National Guard members after seeing a record number of cases.

“We have increased 731 cases in the last 24 hours,” said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Many states and cities across America are now pressing pause on reopening.

”I, more than almost anyone, would love to see the Baltimore City is open and safe, but that simply is not what the data is telling us at this time,” Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. Young said.

“I think right now things can turn the wrong direction if we let transmission get out of control,” said Dr. Christopher Murray with the University of Washington.

Despite the uptick in cases, some states like Indiana are still moving forward.

“I want to remind Hoosiers to be safe as we move to stage four. I feel a bit like a nagging mom, but I’m going to remind you that COVID has not disappeared,” said Dr. Kristina Box with the Indiana State Department of Health.

And it’s lights, camera, action in Georgia and California with movie and television productions starting back up.