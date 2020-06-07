Novant Health to lift some visitor restrictions amid coronavirus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Novant Health, which first implemented visitor restrictions in March to help control the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, announced on Sunday it will begin to lift some of those restrictions. The new visitation policies detailed below will go into effect Monday, June 8, according to a news release.

In acute care facilities, patients can have one visitor accompany them. For visitors of patients in critical care, obstetrics and inpatient surgery, there is no end time for visiting hours. Emergency department and same-day surgery visitors are encouraged to stay in their vehicle unless needed by the patient or until patient is in an assigned room. Exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care. Visitor restrictions remain in place for patients undergoing active treatment for COVID-19.

In clinics, one visitor will be allowed to accompany patients if the patient is age 65 or over or is the parent or guardian for patients under 18. Patients are encouraged to contact their clinic provider for specific guidance on visitors if they are between the ages of 18 and 64. Exceptions may be granted for patients who require special assistance to access care.

As Novant Health begins this phased approach, we continue to support proper social distancing and masking guidelines. All visitors, who must be 18 or older, will complete a routine screening questionnaire with temperature assessment. Visitors must also wear a mask for the duration of the visit as is standard practice for all patients and team members at our facilities. Novant Health will continue to limit entrances and exits to centralize foot traffic.

“We encourage loved ones of our patients to consider using phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate. We also encourage patients to ask their healthcare provider for specific guidance for their area before inviting visitors to our facilities.”

For more information about added measures Novant Health is taking to ensure the safety of its patients, visitors and team members, please visit: NovantHealth.org/safeforyou.