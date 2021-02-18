‘North Carolina is making progress’: 95% of NC school districts expect to have children return to classroom by mid-March, Gov. Roy Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. — During a press conference on Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina officials provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in NC and the ongoing inclement weather.

“Day-by-Day, North Carolina is making progress,” Cooper said. He also urged North Carolinians to keep their guards up as plans move forward for students to return to in-person classes.

By mid-March, 95% of NC school districts reportedly plan to have students back in the classroom.

Cooper said that nearly two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in NC.

The governor also addressed the inclement weather moving across the Piedmont Triad. He declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and activated 40 members of the National Guard to help clear debris.

The ice storm could mean that COVID-19 vaccination appointments are postponed or rescheduled for North Carolinians, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal government said some shipments and deliveries of vaccine will be delayed this week due to severe weather, NCDHHS reports.

“We’re pushing to get more vaccine for our state,” Cooper said.

The state is working with the CDC and vaccine providers to help minimize the impact of these delays.

“At this time, Moderna vaccines have not been shipped this week and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines have been shipped,” NCDHHS said. “Both Pfizer and Moderna have a backlog of orders due to weather.”

The state is recommending that providers look at their current appointments and on-hand supplies to decide whether or not postponing or rescheduling will be necessary.

As of 1:30 p.m., the following Piedmont Triad counties are reporting more than 1,000 outages:

Forsyth – more than 6,100

Guilford – more than 1,000

Stokes – more than 2,100

Rockingham – more than 2,000

Yadkin – more than 1,400

Already Duke Energy has project that close to 1 million people could lose power in the Carolinas due to Thursday’s weather event.

The company said some of these outages could last several days.