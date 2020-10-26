NC private schools are reporting more coronavirus clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Private schools in North Carolina have reported having more coronavirus clusters than public schools have.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that there were 14 active coronavirus clusters at private K-12 schools across the state.

There were 11 active clusters at K-12 public schools.

No deaths have been reported from the active clusters.

The information came from the Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina has more than 2,500 public schools and 751 private schools.

A majority of public schools started the school year online.

Many private schools opted for full-time, in-person classes.

