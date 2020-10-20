NC health officials report COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Burlington, according to a statement released by the ACHD.

Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported among staff members at White Oak Manor.

The full statement is provided below:

“Alamance County Health Department has identified an outbreak at the long term car facility White Oak Manor in Burlington. This is White Oak Manor’s second COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, two (2) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility. The confirmed cases are among two (2) staff members. One of the staff members is an Alamance County resident and one is not. NC DHHS defines an outbreak as two laboratory-confirmed cases in a period of 28 days within a congregate living or long-term care facility. Regular testing is required through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in order to provide surveillance as protective factor for both staff and residents.

‘White Oak Manor Burlington remains vigilant to testing and proper donning and doffing of personal protective equipment to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and employees,’ stated Michele Riordan, Administrator of White Oak Manor, Burlington. ‘Employees are reminded to wear masks, wash hands and social distance while out of the facility. There has been no impact on our residents at this time. We will continue to work closely with our staff and health department to contain exposure.’

‘White Oak Manor has worked very closely with the Health Department since the first outbreak of

COVID-19 that the facility had back in April, we are working in conjunction to minimize the outbreak and provide support with guidance and recommendations,’ stated Interim Health Director Alexandria Rimmer, ‘we are working together to help keep our community safe.”

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 4957 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 4481 have been released from isolation and 401 remain active and in isolation. Included in those active cases, 26 individuals are receiving care at a hospital. Sadly, there have been 75 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-related deaths include only patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and who died without fully recovering from the disease.

The community is reminded to limit their social and group interactions and practice the 3Ws – Wear, Wait and Wash. These important steps can reduce a person’s risk and the risk to their family, friends and neighbors.”