NC agency worries rule changes in new virus aid bill will make it harder to get money out quickly to pay rent, utilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina government agency helping distribute aid to people facing economic hardship due to COVID-19 is unhappy with some language in a coronavirus relief bill now on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The General Assembly passed legislation unanimously Thursday that distributes another $1.7 billion in federal assistance and makes changes to how previously allotted funds should be spent.

The Office of Recovery and Resiliency is worried new restrictions would make it harder to get federal money out quickly to pay rent and utilities.

A legislative Republican says the changes promote equity in distributing money to people in all 100 counties.