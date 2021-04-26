NASCAR not considering requiring COVID vaccinations, NASCAR president says

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR isn’t considering mandating its competitors be vaccinated against COVID-19 and President Steve Phelps says making it a requirement is a “slippery slope.”

Phelps said before Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway that he does feel it is important for people to get vaccinated.

Bubba Wallace recently partnered with Novant Health to address the hesitancy some have about getting vaccinated.

He and Denny Hamlin are among the very few NASCAR drivers who have publicized receiving their shots.