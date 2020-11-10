Local health officials speak about promising results from COVID-19 vaccine trial

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial revealed on Monday that one of the pharmaceutical company’s vaccines is 90 percent effective in preventing the virus that has taken hold of the country for almost a year.

Local experts tell FOX8 we could be receiving the first phase of doses as early as January if approved by the FDA.

“In the first phase, we believe that North Carolina as a whole is probably going to have anywhere between 1.2–1.3 million doses,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Health Director.

Dr. Vann is already forming a plan for how the vaccine will be distributed and says Guilford County will receive the third largest amount of doses since it’s the third largest county in the state.

“We will be on the forefront of this distribution and administration of the vaccine together with our hospital systems,” Dr. Vann explained.

The vaccine will be distributed in four phases.

The first phase of doses will go to medical professionals, first responders and those who work in funeral homes and long-term care staff.

“Those living in congregate living families. Migrant farm workers. Incarcerated individuals. Frontline workers with chronic illnesses or are over 65 will become involved in this second phase,” Dr. Vann stated.

The third phase will be those who haven’t received the vaccine in phase 1 or 2 but are still high risk along with school-aged children and college students. Phase 4 is everyone else.

“We use data and science to really drive that equitable approach to the way that the vaccine is distributed,” Dr. Vann stated.

Greg Bacot is participating in a vaccine trial through PMG Research and hearing how close researchers are to a vaccine has him excited.

“It really brings a tear to my eye. It really does,” Bacot told FOX8.

“This is remarkably great news about the effectiveness of the vaccine. It is fantastic how quickly it went, but it also is a real testament to work that has taken place in these companies and at the various research organizations going back decades,” said Dr. John Sanders, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Even with Monday’s announcement, Dr. Vann reminds people that there’s still a great deal of work to be done.

“These vaccines will come on the market when all of the experts are saying that they are ready to come on the market and no sooner than that,” Dr. Vann concluded.

