Guilford County bailiff who died after positive coronavirus test identified, cause of death unclear

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County sheriff’s deputy who died after working as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro has been identified, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reported the death of Deputy LaKiya Rouse on Wednesday as well as potential COVID-19 exposure information.

Deputy Rouse worked a full day shift as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro

on Monday and while on duty, spent some time in Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B and 2C.

The following day, Deputy Rouse reported for work as a bailiff at the Courthouse but left early after feeling ill.

Later that day, she went to a local hospital for treatment, was admitted to the hospital and passed away on Wednesday morning due to medical-related issues.

“Our team suffered a terrible loss. No words can adequately express our sadness.” Sheriff Rogers said.

A COVID-19 test that was administered to Deputy Rouse as part of the hospital’s admission

protocol reflected a positive result.

At this time, no medical official has linked the positive COVID test result to the her death.

As a public safety precaution and after consulting with public health officials, Sheriff Rogers issued the release to alert any members of the public who may have been in Greensboro Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B or 2C on Monday to get tested for COVID-19 and be hyper vigilant for any COVID-19-related symptoms.

For testing locations in Guilford County, please visit HealthyGuilford.com to find a testing site that is convenient for you.