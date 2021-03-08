Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan gets COVID shot, encourages others to get vaccinated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan got vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday.

The mayor encouraged others to get vaccinated as well and to keep wearing their masks.

She says the people administering the shots at the Greensboro Coliseum are happy to see you.

I just “got my shot”. I hope you’ll get yours. It was painless & the people at the @Gbocoliseum are happy to see you.Thanks to @ConeHealth the @GuilfordCounty Health Dept for keeping us healthy.@NCNationalGuard #CommunityImmUNITY

Say goodbye #COVID19outbreak.Still wear your 😷 pic.twitter.com/5edM7COkPw — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) March 8, 2021

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations released Monday also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

More than 116 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the United States, with more than 90 million doses administered, according to the CDC. More than 30 million people — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. This does not account for those who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was authorized by the FDA last month.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.