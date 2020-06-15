Gov. Cooper says mandatory face coverings order is ‘absolutely in discussion’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper says an order mandating face coverings in public is “absolutely in discussion.”

Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen say the possibility for a mandatory face coverings requirement is on the table as published studies start to come out about the effectiveness of face coverings, especially when many people use them in a space simultaneously.

Currently, face coverings are required for workers in personal care facilities, such as salons and spas.

North Carolina added 983 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as 11,349 tests were completed.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are a total of 45,102 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

NCDHHS said 1,118 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

Hospitalizations dropped by just one patient since Sunday. NCDHHS said 797 people are hospitalized due to the virus.