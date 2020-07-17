Forsyth Technical Community College announces plan for mix of online, in-person learning; majority of classes will move online after Thanksgiving

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Forsyth Technical Community College officials released a statement providing the plan for classes during the fall semester.

The full statement is provided below:

“Forsyth Tech will offer students numerous course delivery options in a variety of formats including face-to-face, online and blended or hybrid classes this fall. Fall classes will begin on or after August 17 and end December 9. The major adjustment will be after the Thanksgiving holiday when all classes (with minimal exceptions) will move to online instruction for the rest of the semester.

‘Our primary concern is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,’ said President Janet N. Spriggs, ‘We want students to keep their momentum toward their academic goals but we also want everyone to stay well. This may be the opportune time for anyone who is thinking about going back to school for short or long-term programs to contact us.’

Many Forsyth Tech students in hands-on classes such as labs and health tech programs have been taking hybrid courses over the summer with social distancing in labs and classrooms. Those options will be extended to other Forsyth Tech program areas in the fall, along with several fully online courses.

‘We understand that this time has been very difficult for students, who may be juggling jobs, or the loss of jobs and taking care of their family while taking classes,’ said Spriggs. ‘Through our Forsyth Tech Cares office, we have been able to help mitigate some of the financial and other burdens our students have faced by helping students find solutions for their individual needs. Thanks to a grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, we will continue to provide wrap-around services to our students by connecting them to internal and external resources that provide a holistic approach for meeting student needs.’

A key component of Forsyth Tech efforts to keep our students, faculty and staff safe is keeping campuses clean throughout this pandemic. ‘We want to reassure students, staff and faculty that our facilities are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily,’ said Scott Booth, executive director, Facilities. ‘This includes the normal day-to-day cleaning and disinfecting any surface that is or could be touched. You will see our housekeepers wiping down doors, elevators, handrails, etc., throughout the day with a hospital-grade sanitizer. Please know that our Forsyth Tech facilities team is taking major steps to keep everyone on our campuses safe.’

Forsyth Tech has also invested in additional equipment to increase the ability to disinfect classrooms and buildings, including a sprayer with a specialized solution that can disinfect everything in a room in a few minutes. The spray contains positively charged particles that are able to aggressively adhere to all surfaces and objects.

Forsyth Tech will follow appropriate safety protocols for students, employees, and visitors on campus, including mandatory masks in public places including classrooms, lobbies and hallways; social distancing measures both inside and outside of buildings; and frequent cleaning in high-touch areas.

For more information on our COVID-19 response, go to our Health Alert page or email covid-19@forsythtech.edu.”