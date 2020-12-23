First veteran vaccinated in Salisbury for COVID-19

SALISBURY, N.C. — The first veteran in Salisbury has been vaccinated after Salisbury VA Medical Center received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Salisbury VA Health Care System.

The full statement is provided below:

“Salisbury VA Medical Center received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine December 22, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

‘The Salisbury VA Medical Center is eager to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and its Community Living Center residents,’ said Dave Collins, acting medical center director. ‘Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.’

Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans on Dec 14. Salisbury is among 26 VA facilities that received an additional allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Salisbury VA is also designated to receive and distribute the first limited supply of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to five North Carolina Community-Based Outpatient Clinics and VA Health Care Centers in Kernersville, Greenville, Charlotte, Fayetteville HCC, and Wilmington the week of December 28.

Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20◦C.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.

Even after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, employees and Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often. As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to pre-register or come to a facility to sign up.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page. For more information, please contact Todd Goodman at Christopher.goodman2@va.gov or (704) 775-1109.”