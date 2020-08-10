Elon University postpones fall sports due to pandemic

ELON, N.C. — Elon University Athletics has postponed fall sports for 2020, according to a statement from the university.

The full statement is provided below:

“In response to continuing challenges presented by competing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Elon University Athletics has postponed fall sport competition for 2020. The postponement applies to football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country. Competition for the fall sports may occur in the spring, depending on decisions by the NCAA and the Colonial Athletic Association.



‘We’ve been continually monitoring the landscape in intercollegiate athletics and arrived at this decision through careful consideration,’ Director of Athletics Dave Blank said. ‘Player safety was paramount in this decision. When considering everything involved in trying to compete, including testing, contact tracing, scheduling challenges and travel away from campus, delaying these seasons allows us to provide student-athletes with the safest and best possible playing experience current circumstances will allow. In addition, we chose to provide our student-athletes with clarity on the issue of fall sports occurring as quickly as possible as we recognize that a clear direction is best for personal safety, mental health, and their overall well-being.’



In addition to the regular fall sports seasons, Elon has also postponed men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis fall play dates to the spring.



In July, Elon University Athletics made the decision to continue to monitor the COVID- 19 situation to ensure that any athletic activity occurring met all NCAA recommended guidelines while remaining aligned with the NCAA championships. However, as the national and regional pictures took shape during the past week, the data along with the direction from local health officials has made it clear that having fall competition for our student-athletes is not going to be possible without potential risk to our community.



Throughout fall semester, Elon’s teams will follow adjusted NCAA and CAA rules and regulations pertaining to training, conducting skill instruction, engaging in out-of-season practices and competing in intrasquad scrimmages as allowed. In addition, we will continue to follow all health regulations provided to us by the NCAA and health experts in North Carolina. Spring schedules, attendance guidelines and ticket availability will be announced as more information becomes available. Men’s and women’s basketball tickets are expected to go on sale in early October.”