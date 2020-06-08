Dunkin’ is hiring 25,000 workers as restaurants reopen

Dunkin’ franchise operators are planning to hire up to 25,000 employees as US restaurants start to reopen.

The breakfast and coffee chain said in a release Monday that its franchisees are looking to fill a range positions, including management roles. Dunkin’ launched an ad campaign on Monday to support recruiting efforts and is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University on an online education program for franchise employees.

Investors welcomed the news. Dunkin’ popped about 2% during trading hours on Monday.

The company is well-positioned for success moving forward, said KeyBanc restaurant analyst Eric Gonzalez in a research note published over the weekend.

“We believe Dunkin has executed well during the pandemic,” he said, by supporting franchisees and developing its digital and off-premise businesses. “These efforts should drive momentum in the [short-term] as key markets reopen and over the [medium-term] with the help of national advertising, value, and digital loyalty,” he added.

It may seem like a risky time for a hiring spree — unemployment has been at historic highs during the pandemic, and the future is shaky for restaurants, which have to reduce capacity in their dining rooms and make other changes to adapt to new social distancing rules.

But restaurant and hospitality jobs are bouncing back. Restaurants and bars added back nearly 1.4 million jobs in May as they reopened across the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.