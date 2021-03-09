‘Don’t count yourself out’: Hundreds of jobs available in the Triad

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — People are eager to get back to work. Some have spent months searching for jobs and hitting dead ends.

Plenty of businesses in Guilford County need people to come work for them. There are currently hundreds of job openings.

In less than two weeks, more than 400 jobs were posted on the Guilford Works website.

The main industries hiring are advanced manufacturing, healthcare and transportational logistics, but all industries are looking to grow.

“We need everything from bartenders, servers, host, cooks,” Lentz Ison said.

Ison recently became a partner at Lao Restaurant & Bar in downtown Greensboro.

After their doors were closed for months, they’re finally getting back to business. Ison needs 15 people, before a planned opening at the end of March, to come work at the restaurant.

He’s not the only one.

“I’ve seen a lot of people rehiring, trying to get their staff back and preparing for the spring and warm weather,” Ison said.

Many industries are in need of people right now.

“Manufacturing production and transportational logistics are really the hot, hot, hot industries,” said Chris Rivera, the executive director of Guilford Works.

Roughly 2,600 jobs are currently available on the Guilford Works website.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the area’s unemployment rate sits at 6.7%. It’s a big drop from the 13.5% exactly one year ago.

“Jobs are coming back,” Rivera said.

Even though there is some growth in all job markets, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics are all areas where recruitment efforts are increasing.

Rivera said now is the time for people to try something new.

“[We want to] expose individuals to in-demand type of occupations that are paying meaningful wages,” he explained. “To other types of occupations that are less vulnerable to pandemics.”

Rivera’s team will help people put together an employment plan and sponsor the training and credentials needed to get people back to work.

He told FOX8 there are plenty of skills learned from various types of jobs that transfer and make people marketable in different positions.

“Don’t discount yourself. Don’t count yourself out,” he added. “There is work out there.”

For people searching for work or to change their career, they are welcome to come into the NC Works-Guilford County building or head to their website.