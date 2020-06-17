Coronavirus in North Carolina: Another record-high number of hospitalizations; Cases approach 47,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 46,855 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,168 people have died. About 846 people are currently hospitalized, which is another record high.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 810 (35 deaths)

Alleghany County: 30

Caswell County: 106 (1 death)

Chatham County: 821 (39 deaths)

Davidson County: 678 (15 deaths)

Davie County: 145 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 2,333 (22 deaths)

Guilford County: 2,167 (98 deaths)

Montgomery County: 218 (5 deaths)

Randolph County: 969 (21 deaths)

Rockingham County: 147 (2 deaths)

Rowan County: 937 (38 deaths)

Stokes County: 96

Surry County: 346 (2 deaths)

Wilkes County: 550 (6 deaths)

Yadkin County: 255 (4 deaths)