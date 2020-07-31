Coronavirus cluster reported at Asheboro church

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A coronavirus cluster was reported at an Asheboro church, according to statement released by Faith Community Church and shared by Randolph County Public Health.

Faith Community Church in Asheboro received notice of a COVID-19 cluster on Friday.

The cluster is linked to church services held between July 5 and July 19.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, a cluster is five or

more cases of COVID-19 in a non-congregate living setting such as a business, religious or

educational setting, a group event, etc. within a 14-day period with a likely connection between

cases.

Health officials in Randolph County are currently aware of five cases related to church members who attended recent in-person services.

Church officials say they are working with Randolph County Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

If you attended an in-person church service between July 5 and July 19 and have questions about your exposure, please call the Randolph County Coronavirus Hotline at (336) 318-6227.

The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.