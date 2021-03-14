77-year-old substitute teacher living in his car given $27,000 check by former student

FONTANA, Calif. — A 77-year-old substitute teacher who was living in his car was gifted with a $27,000 check, KTTV reports.

Jose Villarruel, who his students call Mr. V, turned 77 years old on Thursday. One of his former students, Steven Nava, 21, arranged a celebration for Villarruel.

Villarruel has worked for decades as a substitute teacher.

“I feel very lucky and very honored that I have taught in different institutions of different levels,” he said.

In early 2020, Villarruel said he chose to resign after schools made the shift to distance learning.

“I decided the school situation has changed completely, and I believed that a job of a substitute was over. In May, I submitted my resignation,” he said.” I managed to do all of the paperwork, all of the arrangements to get my pension. I got my check, but that check didn’t last long because I had debts already.”

Villarruel has been living out of his car since then.

“My body has been adapted to all of the bumps and things from the seat. It serves me as transportation, serves as a dining room and serves as a bedroom,” he said.

Nava came across Villarruel one week ago, saw him in his car and recognized him.

“I usually see him almost every single day, and it got me thinking, ‘I’ve got to talk to him and know his situation.’ I was just devastated and gutted for the reality of the pandemic and how it has left teachers without a job. And this is one of the results, and it’s sad to see one of your own teachers go through that, so it only makes you want to help out more,” Nava said.

Nava said he remembers Villarruel giving him help during his time in school.

“I said to him ‘you helped me work on my study guide, and you helped me eventually pass a math test,” he said.

Nava gave Villarruel $300 at first then decided to start a GoFundMe page to help Villarruel get back on his feet.

He shared Villarruel’s story all over social media where it went viral on TikTok with over 1.7 million views.

Villarruel was presented with a $27,000 check and other gifts during a celebration on Thursday.

“My initial thought was, ‘Am I dreaming?’ I still can’t get over this experience,” he said.