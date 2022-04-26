Guilford County Sheriff Candidates

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One of nine candidates will take the helm of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, steering the future of law enforcement in the county for at least the next four years.

There are six Republicans and three Democrats, including incumbent Sheriff Danny Rogers, vying for the position.

Early voting for the statewide primary will run from April 28 through May 14. Primary Election Day is May 17.

Join FOX8 WGHP as we get to know all nine candidates in a series of profiles. The videos will be uploaded as they air over the course of a few weeks. Be sure to check back for updates.