Greensboro Mayoral Candidates

Justin Outling (Courtesy of Vote Outling)

Eric Robert (Submitted photo)

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan (Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan hopes to hold her seat as three candidates—City Council Member Justin Outling, local businessman Eric Robert and former judge Mark Cummings—look to claim it.

This election was supposed to be staged last year in the 4-year rotation for the county-wide mayor’s race and the district and at-large races to serve on the City Council. But delays in the execution of the U.S. Census, caused first by politics and then by the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed the release of population counts until early fall. That meant that the figures required to set the lines for the voting districts for some seats on the council weren’t in hand in time to vote last November.

The City Council considered conducting its at-large voting—mayor and two seats—last fall and then the five district seats this year, but ultimately the races were kept on the same calendar, which means early voting starts April 28 for the Primary Election on May 17 and the General Election, which will be July 26.

Because the mayoral and council races are non-partisan, the top two vote-getters for mayor on May 17 will face off for the job in November.

Early voting for the statewide primary will run through May 14. Primary Election Day is May 17.

Join FOX8 WGHP as we get to know the candidates in a series of profiles. The videos will be uploaded as they air. Be sure to check back for updates.

We also sent a survey to each candidate to let them say for themselves what makes them the best candidate and how they would steer Greensboro into the future.