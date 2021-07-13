Women’s basketball bouncing back at GTCC after 2-year hiatus; meet new head coach Erica Handy

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Women’s basketball is bouncing back at Guilford Technical Community College.

The program returns this fall after it was disbanded two years ago.

Erica Handy is the new head coach.

“I’m trying to build a Titans family,” she said.

Handy has collegiate basketball experience as both a player and a coach.

She was a shooting guard at Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland.

She completed her undergraduate degree at North Carolina A&T State University.

A life-changing opportunity came to her in 2006 when she was seen wearing a Michael Jordan Tar Heels jersey.

Former NC A&T women’s basketball head coach Patricia Cage-Bibbs noticed Handy wearing the jersey and invited her to discuss basketball.

Impressed with the meeting, Cage-Bibbs hired her as an assistant coach.

Handy was on the coaching staff for five seasons and won three conference championships.

Another career highlight during that time was being invited to the NCAA tournament.

Handy says that was the moment that made her more passionate about pursuing basketball as a career.

“I want to build a program of choice. I want kids to say, ‘Hey, I want to go to GTCC.’”

Handy is a former girls’ basketball head coach at Cornerstone Academy in Greensboro.

She also has semi-pro coaching experience with the former Greensboro team USA Elite which was part of the Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League.