Women run Christian-inspired clothing store in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Small business dreams became a reality the day the Cutting Edge Shops at Four Season opened in January, including for Tiffany Douglas and Stephanie Ray.

Cutting Edge Shops at Four Season was launched by Executive Director Kimberly Bone-Mark to serve as a venue for local small businesses.

That opportunity allowed Douglas and Ray to have a storefront for their business ToriLorain Apparel – a Christian-inspired clothing and accessories business that uses Biblical scriptures to empower women.

“The faith part of it is to help women build their confidence. Let them know that God has them and no matter what they're going through they can get through it,” Douglas said.

“It empowers us and makes us feel wonderful that we can help reach someone to not think of a bad thing and a situation, to feel more empowered and be able to embrace the strength that God has given them,” Ray said.

Some of the store’s items include shirts, jeans, bags and jewelry.

ToriLorain Apparel’s store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is closed on Sunday and Monday.